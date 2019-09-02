ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last Week

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $97,406.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.71 or 0.04579967 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

