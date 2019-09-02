ARAW (ARAW) Market Cap Hits $46,078.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ARAW token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $46,078.00 and $56,832.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.76 or 0.04607706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.