Aragon (ANT) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005824 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and IDEX. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $17.38 million and $6,015.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00222981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.01324001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018581 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00089696 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, AirSwap, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.