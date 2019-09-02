Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.53

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.37. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 105,238 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.