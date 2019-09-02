Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 2.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aptiv worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 154,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,414. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.