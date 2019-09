Analyzing XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) & Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) and Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XPEL and Northern Technologies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL N/A N/A N/A Northern Technologies International 11.44% 11.30% 10.11%

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. XPEL does not pay a dividend. Northern Technologies International pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPEL and Northern Technologies International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northern Technologies International $51.42 million 1.94 $6.70 million $0.71 15.49

Northern Technologies International has higher revenue and earnings than XPEL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XPEL and Northern Technologies International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northern Technologies International beats XPEL on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc. manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online. In addition, the company offers installation services and installation training courses; and operates installation centers that serve wholesale and/or retail customers. It sells its products directly to independent installers and new car dealerships, as well as through third party distributors. XPEL, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company also provides a portfolio of biobased and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. The company sells its products and services through a direct sales force, a network of independent distributors and agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, strategic partners, and joint venture arrangements primarily in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Northern Technologies International Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

