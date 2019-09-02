Analysts Set TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Price Target at $12.07

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Sunday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $5.17. 283,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.85 and a quick ratio of 16.85. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $236.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.22.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter L. Hoang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

