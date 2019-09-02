Analysts Set RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target at $66.60

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of RP stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 352,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,737,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,862,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $12,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,465 shares of company stock worth $52,113,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 221,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 25.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,441,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,860,000 after acquiring an additional 692,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 14.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,954,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

