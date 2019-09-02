Analysts Set Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) PT at $28.33

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

MSON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 438,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Misonix stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 14,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,623. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

