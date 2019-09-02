Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $34.50

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MGP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 1,144,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,621,000 after buying an additional 292,004 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 211,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $4,731,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 285.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the period.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

