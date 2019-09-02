Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $34.50

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
MGP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 1,144,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,621,000 after buying an additional 292,004 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 211,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $4,731,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 285.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares during the period.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
