Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) PT at $42.89

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Green Dot from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 578,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,282. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,945,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,188,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

