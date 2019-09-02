Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $136.32

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 403,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Boston Properties by 132.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 230,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

