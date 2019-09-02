Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $136.32

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
NYSE BXP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 403,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60.
In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Boston Properties by 132.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 230,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
