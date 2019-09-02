Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $245.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.91 million to $251.40 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $234.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 451.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,810. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

