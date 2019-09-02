Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

