Analysts Expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Granite Construction posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of GVA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 456,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Desai Jigisha bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $27,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,052.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Kelsey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,556 shares of company stock worth $385,959. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,156.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

