Analysts Expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post sales of $227.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $797.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $807.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million.

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 553,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $767,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 267,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

