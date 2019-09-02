Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report sales of $213.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.30 million and the highest is $215.30 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $129.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $693.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.80 million to $703.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $866.35 million, with estimates ranging from $848.70 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCB. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. 144,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

