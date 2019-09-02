Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $873,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $351,213.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $159,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AeroVironment by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $185,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.53. 202,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

