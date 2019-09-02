Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $50.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $174.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.10 million to $174.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.95 million, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

SONM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

In related news, Director John Kneuer acquired 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $53,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

