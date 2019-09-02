Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.50. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:SAH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.91. 182,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 291.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.