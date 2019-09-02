Amigo (LON:AMGO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Amigo (LON:AMGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Amigo to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.97. Amigo has a 12 month low of GBX 135.60 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

