American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of American International Group worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. 4,401,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

