Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) shares dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 33,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 33,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ)

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

