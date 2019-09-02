Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.07

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $23.65. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 47,121 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

In other news, insider Justin Kass sold 16,700 shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $395,623.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

