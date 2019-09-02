Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.59. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 214,676 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the period.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

