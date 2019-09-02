Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) will report $60.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.75 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $25.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $244.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $297.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.09 million, with estimates ranging from $240.63 million to $328.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ALYA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 97.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 711,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

