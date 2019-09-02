Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $378,766.00 and $4,674.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00218661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.01297127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

