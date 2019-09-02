AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops One Day Volume of $226,361.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, OKEx and CoinBene. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $226,361.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.77 or 0.04660129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Huobi, BCEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.