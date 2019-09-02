AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. AGEAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

