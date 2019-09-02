AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.42, approximately 35,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 25,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

