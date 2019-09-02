Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACRS. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,568,660.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493,273 shares of company stock worth $5,535,307 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 699,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 158,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

