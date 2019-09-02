Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $949.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,382,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 852,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 833,485 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 594,811 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

