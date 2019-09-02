AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,386,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,952,000 after purchasing an additional 490,348 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

