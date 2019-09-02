AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 32,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,185. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.