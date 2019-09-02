AA (LON:AA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.57

AA PLC (LON:AA) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and traded as low as $54.25. AA shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 266,277 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of $342.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.01.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

