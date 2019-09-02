700 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Purchased by TMD & Associates Inc.

TMD & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.45. 54,593,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,392,828. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.78.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.