58,409 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,299. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $114.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

