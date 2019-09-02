53,444 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.