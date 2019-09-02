$47.31 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $47.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.95 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $37.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $184.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.45 million to $187.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $220.28 million, with estimates ranging from $182.02 million to $235.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,456. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.06.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,872,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $65,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 555.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 224.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.