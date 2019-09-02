3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will post $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.81. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

MMM stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.