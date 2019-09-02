$39.76 Million in Sales Expected for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) will report $39.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.02 million and the lowest is $39.50 million. Jerash Holdings (US) posted sales of $33.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full year sales of $100.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.85 million to $100.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.28 million, with estimates ranging from $117.25 million to $117.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jerash Holdings (US).

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.20. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

