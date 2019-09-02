2,981 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Schaller Investment Group Inc.

Schaller Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. Booking accounts for about 4.3% of Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,966.41. The company had a trading volume of 226,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,795. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,903.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,830.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,019.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,075.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

