$25.31 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce sales of $25.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.82 million. Asure Software reported sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $104.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.08 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.82 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASUR. ValuEngine lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth $127,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Asure Software by 28.5% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Asure Software by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 118,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,954. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $100.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

