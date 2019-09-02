$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,001. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

