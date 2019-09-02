1SG (1SG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One 1SG token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00007238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart, OEX and Kryptono. During the last week, 1SG has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1.70 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00319866 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00052288 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 1SG

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,989 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, Kryptono and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

