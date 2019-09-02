1PM (LON:OPM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.44

1pm plc (LON:OPM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and traded as high as $26.25. 1PM shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 106,085 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.31.

About 1PM (LON:OPM)

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

