100,000 Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Eldorado Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 4,099.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 478,864 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,054,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 392,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 31.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,114,000 after acquiring an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,733,000 after acquiring an additional 163,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ERI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 605,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

