$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.97. 517,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,177. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

