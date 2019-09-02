$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

CLR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 2,304,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

