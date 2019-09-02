0xcert Market Capitalization Achieves $313,389.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. 0xcert has a market cap of $313,389.00 and $42,957.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.76 or 0.04607706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

